iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.67. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.