Drax Group (DRXGF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8190 per share and revenue of $4.2525 billion for the quarter.

DRXGF stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Drax Group is a UK-based energy company primarily engaged in the generation of low-carbon electricity and the production of sustainable biomass. The company’s flagship facility, Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire, is the largest single-site generator of renewable electricity in the United Kingdom. Over recent years, Drax has transitioned from coal to sustainably sourced wood pellets, positioning itself as a leader in the move toward carbon-neutral power generation. In addition to electricity generation, Drax Group operates a supply business serving industrial and commercial customers across the UK, providing tailored energy solutions with an emphasis on flexibility and carbon reduction.

Founded with the commissioning of Drax Power Station in the mid-1970s, the business was privatized following the UK electricity market reforms of the early 1990s and later listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2005.

