Brighthouse Financial (BHFAO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $2.2449 billion for the quarter.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAO opened at $17.57 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of annuities and life insurance products focused on helping individuals secure retirement income and long-term financial protection. Established in August 2017 as a corporate spin-off from MetLife, Brighthouse offers a range of solutions designed to address market volatility, longevity risk and the need for guaranteed income streams. The company’s product portfolio includes fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, variable annuities and life insurance policies.

The company distributes its products through a network of independent broker-dealers, banks, registered investment advisers and career agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.