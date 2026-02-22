Westerkirk Capital Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Westerkirk Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,385,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,035,000 after purchasing an additional 294,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 341,260 shares of company stock worth $54,256,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

NYSE:PG opened at $160.77 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $373.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

