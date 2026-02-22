5,360 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Purchased by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%
HD stock opened at $382.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Home Depot News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “Outperform” rating on HD, which supports investor confidence in the name. Telsey Reiterates Outperform
- Positive Sentiment: An earnings?preview piece and a Yahoo Model suggest Home Depot could post an upside surprise at its upcoming quarter, giving some investors reasons to buy into the run?up to results. Is Home Depot a ‘Buy’ Ahead of Earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing/seasonal activations (e.g., a “spring countdown” campaign) and pro?business initiatives continue to support demand and brand engagement heading into spring selling season. TipRanks: Spring Countdown
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst writeups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) highlight Home Depot’s expanding Pro ecosystem, AI tools and specialty distribution as strategic advantages versus Lowe’s, but many analysts still view shares as fairly valued—useful context but no immediate catalyst. Zacks: HD vs LOW
- Neutral Sentiment: Personnel moves: a Home Depot executive surfaced in CFO hiring headlines (Yeti), signaling industry talent movement but limited direct impact on HD’s near?term results. CFOs On the Move
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market context pieces note Home Depot’s upcoming earnings as a read on U.S. consumer and the housing market; these stories keep the name in focus but don’t change fundamentals. Nvidia Earnings, PPI, What to Watch
- Negative Sentiment: RBC warned HD’s fiscal Q4 is unlikely to be a “significant catalyst” and lowered its price target, moving to a more cautious stance—this analyst caution is pressuring upside expectations into results. RBC: Q4 Not a Catalyst StreetInsider: PT Lowered
- Negative Sentiment: Operational caution: reports say Home Depot tightened bonus payouts amid a housing slowdown, signaling management is bracing for softer demand—this is a direct negative on near?term margin/comp assumptions. MSN: Stricter Bonuses
Insider Activity at Home Depot
In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
