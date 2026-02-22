5,360 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Purchased by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $382.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. UBS Group set a $430.00 target price on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Truist Financial set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.27.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

