Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walt Disney stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

NYSE:DIS opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,106,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,718,622,000 after buying an additional 2,111,189 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

