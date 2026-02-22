Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 and last traded at GBX 52.90. Approximately 179,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 278,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50.

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Up 2.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 57.58 and a quick ratio of 49.36.

Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Mineral & Financial Investments had a net margin of 10,025.00% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

