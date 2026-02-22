Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $28.0230. 726,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,285,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 377,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 277,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period.

