Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stake Lifted by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 42,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $465.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

