Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $48,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,650.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1124 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

