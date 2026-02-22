Tredje AP fonden Buys 11,750 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

FWONK opened at $90.24 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

