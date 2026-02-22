Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 98,082 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,082 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $67,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 61.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

C opened at $115.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

