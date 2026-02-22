Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,916,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.38% of Blue Owl Capital worth $1,149,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6,504.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 108.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $701.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

In other news, CEO Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 69,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,124.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,740. This represents a 746.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas I. Ostrover acquired 139,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,098,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,480. This represents a 746.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 395,670 shares of company stock worth $5,952,393 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $14.00 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

