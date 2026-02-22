PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Critical Analysis

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

PRA Group has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Group and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group -29.55% 7.03% 1.66% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group $1.11 billion 0.38 $70.60 million ($8.79) -1.23 Argo Blockchain $47.02 million 0.02 -$55.10 million ($210.87) -0.01

This table compares PRA Group and Argo Blockchain”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. PRA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Argo Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PRA Group and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Argo Blockchain 1 1 0 0 1.50

PRA Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.91%. Given PRA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Argo Blockchain.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of PRA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PRA Group beats Argo Blockchain on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit card accounts, private label and other credit card accounts, personal loans, automobile loans, and small business loans from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

