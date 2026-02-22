Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (GECCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $13.1480 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GECCI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 1,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 ( NASDAQ:GECCI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Great Elm Capital Corp is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing customized debt financing solutions to privately held, lower-middle market companies across North America. Its investment strategy emphasizes senior secured loans and structured credit instruments designed to meet the unique capital needs of growing businesses.

The 8.50% Notes due 2029 form an integral part of Great Elm Capital’s capital structure, offering long-term funding that supports its portfolio of credit investments.

