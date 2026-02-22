Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (GECCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $13.1480 million for the quarter.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GECCI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 1,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029
Great Elm Capital Corp is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing customized debt financing solutions to privately held, lower-middle market companies across North America. Its investment strategy emphasizes senior secured loans and structured credit instruments designed to meet the unique capital needs of growing businesses.
The 8.50% Notes due 2029 form an integral part of Great Elm Capital’s capital structure, offering long-term funding that supports its portfolio of credit investments.
