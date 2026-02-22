Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) vs. Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Financial Survey

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) and Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 43.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Growlife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Growlife”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $682.95 million 0.12 -$15.16 million ($1.66) -2.13 Growlife N/A N/A N/A ($0.16) N/A

Growlife has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifetime Brands. Lifetime Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Growlife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lifetime Brands and Growlife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 1 3 1 0 2.00 Growlife 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lifetime Brands currently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 36.53%. Given Lifetime Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than Growlife.

Profitability

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Growlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands -5.49% -0.85% -0.30% Growlife N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats Growlife on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home décor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including the Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, S’well, and Fred & Friends. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its retail websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About Growlife

GrowLife, Inc. focuses on the functional mushroom business. It processes, stores, markets, distributes, and sells fresh and dried mushroom products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

