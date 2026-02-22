New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NMFCZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3171 per share and revenue of $78.9140 million for the quarter.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.3%

NMFCZ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 3,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,349. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

Get New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 alerts:

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

New Mountain Finance Co 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ: NMFCZ) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by New Mountain Finance Corporation, a closed-end business development company. These notes pay a fixed annual interest rate of 8.25%, with interest typically paid quarterly and a maturity date in 2028. The securities are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, offering investors a fixed-income instrument tied to the performance of the issuer’s diversified investment portfolio.

New Mountain Finance Corporation focuses on making debt and equity investments in middle-market companies across a range of sectors, including business services, healthcare, software, and specialty finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.