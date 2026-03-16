Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Shares Sold by HSG Holding Ltd

HSG Holding Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,292 shares during the period. Futu comprises approximately 6.4% of HSG Holding Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HSG Holding Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $125,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Futu by 936.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 40.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 420,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $19,420,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth about $2,922,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,393,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,379,000 after buying an additional 591,082 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.39 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.06.

Futu News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Futu Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $141.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.38. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $202.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day moving average is $168.66.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $827.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.73 million. Futu had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 32.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm’s product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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