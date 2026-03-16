Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 21,741 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,741 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after acquiring an additional 63,590 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APS Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,022,000.

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iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $57.44 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

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