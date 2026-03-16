Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 3.8% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,213,705,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ASML by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ASML by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,345.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,547.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,380.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,130.66.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.