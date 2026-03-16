Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,618.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

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Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BOND stock opened at $92.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

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