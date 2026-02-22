Ramaco Resources (METC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $143.4790 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

METC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Ramaco Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Northland Securities set a $44.00 price target on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

More Ramaco Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast?furnace and electric?arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high?grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

Further Reading

