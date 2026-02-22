Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Trading 7.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 318,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 281,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Nevada King Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$89.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Nevada King Gold

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021. Nevada King Gold Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

