SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM is Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,248,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,976 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 22.6% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $95,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 90.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period.

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SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GLDM opened at $99.28 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $109.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11.

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(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

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