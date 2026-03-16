SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM is Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,248,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,976 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 22.6% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $95,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 90.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of GLDM opened at $99.28 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $109.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing Middle East tensions keep intermittent safe?haven demand for gold, providing underlying support for GLDM when risk spikes. Gold Edges Higher Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators note buyers stepping in on dips and central?bank and geopolitical flows that could support gold prices if volatility increases. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Support on Dips
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro reports are mixed (durable goods, JOLTS, consumer sentiment); some readings push inflation expectations higher (which can buoy gold) while others reinforce rate?tightening bets — this creates near?term volatility rather than a clear trend. Spot gold at $5,100/oz after preliminary Consumer Sentiment falls
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect more headline?driven swings in coming weeks (rates, central bank activity, war), meaning GLDM could see quick rebounds and pullbacks depending on the next data/fed headlines. Gold Weekly Price Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: A liquidity crunch and stronger U.S. dollar ahead of the Fed meeting are pressuring gold, which weighs on GLDM since a firmer dollar reduces dollar?priced commodity demand. Gold under pressure as liquidity crunch boosts dollar ahead of Fed meeting
- Negative Sentiment: Technical studies point to bearish patterns (bear flag, wedge breakdown) and analysts highlight downside support zones; if technical selling continues, GLDM could extend losses. Gold Price Forecast: Bear Flag Signals Potential Downside Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Rising Treasury yields and concerns about renewed inflation from higher oil can make real yields less favorable for gold, capping upside and pressuring GLDM. Gold Falls as Rising Oil Prices Spur Inflation Worries
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
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