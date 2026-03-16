Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 69,857 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 901,679 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3,306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,029,000 after purchasing an additional 845,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,439,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 691,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,238,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,265,349,000 after purchasing an additional 677,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 831.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,405,000 after buying an additional 658,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,997.44. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,952,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting General Dynamics

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.59 (6% increase), payable May 8 to holders of record April 10 — supports income investor demand and signals confidence in cash flow. Article Title

Board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.59 (6% increase), payable May 8 to holders of record April 10 — supports income investor demand and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Strong 2025 fundamentals: full?year revenue and backlog strength (record ~$118B backlog, broad-based Marine Systems and Aerospace growth) and FY?2026 EPS guidance (16.100–16.200) provide visible forward earnings and backlog-driven revenue visibility, underpinning medium?term upside. Article Title

Strong 2025 fundamentals: full?year revenue and backlog strength (record ~$118B backlog, broad-based Marine Systems and Aerospace growth) and FY?2026 EPS guidance (16.100–16.200) provide visible forward earnings and backlog-driven revenue visibility, underpinning medium?term upside. Positive Sentiment: U.S. shipbuilding policy and MAP momentum (renewed federal focus and proposed FY2026 naval funding) lift demand prospects for GD’s Bath Iron Works and Electric Boat units — an important structural tailwind for orders and long?cycle revenue. (Market commentary)

U.S. shipbuilding policy and MAP momentum (renewed federal focus and proposed FY2026 naval funding) lift demand prospects for GD’s Bath Iron Works and Electric Boat units — an important structural tailwind for orders and long?cycle revenue. (Market commentary) Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion: recent analysis questions whether the current ~\$350s price fully reflects defense?spending upside vs execution/valuation risk; one?year performance has been strong, so some profit?taking is expected. Article Title

Valuation discussion: recent analysis questions whether the current ~\$350s price fully reflects defense?spending upside vs execution/valuation risk; one?year performance has been strong, so some profit?taking is expected. Neutral Sentiment: Technical backdrop: the stock is trading slightly below its 50?day moving average but above the 200?day — suggests short?term consolidation within a longer?term uptrend.

Technical backdrop: the stock is trading slightly below its 50?day moving average but above the 200?day — suggests short?term consolidation within a longer?term uptrend. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Phebe Novakovic sold 32,918 shares (~$11.66M at ~$354.09); EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares; EVP Marguerite Gilliland sold 3,819 shares — sizable disclosed reductions that can pressure sentiment despite being taxable/liquidity-driven transactions. SEC/insider filings: Novakovic Trade Burns Trade Gilliland Trade

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $393.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $351.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.82. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $369.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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