Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.07 and traded as high as $69.50. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $68.55, with a volume of 2,918 shares trading hands.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc is a global equipment rental company serving a broad range of sectors including construction, industrial, and infrastructure. Through its principal brands—Sunbelt Rentals in North America and A-Plant in the United Kingdom and Ireland—Ashtead provides access to tools, machinery, and services that help customers complete projects efficiently and safely. The company’s rental fleet includes general-purpose, specialized, and bespoke equipment, offering flexible solutions that range from hand tools and power generation to heavy earthmoving and aerial work platforms.

Sunbelt Rentals, Ashtead’s North American arm, operates hundreds of locations across the United States and Canada.

