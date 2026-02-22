Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.93 and traded as high as C$18.83. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.72, with a volume of 18,249 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRG.UN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.33.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.93. The company has a market cap of C$976.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of C$88.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.38795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The REIT invests in multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. The REIT operates into two reportable segments, Canada and the United States. The United States contributes to the vast majority of revenue.

