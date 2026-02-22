Eureka Acquisition (NASDAQ:EURK) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Eureka Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EURK – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.2150. Approximately 1,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eureka Acquisition in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Eureka Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Eureka Acquisition (NASDAQ:EURK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eureka Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Eureka Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 305,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eureka Acquisition by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Eureka Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eureka Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,283,000.

Eureka Acquisition Company Profile

Eureka Acquisition Co (NASDAQ: EURK) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware in 2021. As a blank?check vehicle, the company raised capital through an initial public offering to pursue mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations. Eureka Acquisition does not engage in any operational business activities of its own and has not yet announced a definitive target or transaction.

The company’s charter provides a fixed time frame—typically 24 to 36 months—to identify and complete a qualifying business combination.

Featured Articles

