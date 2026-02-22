Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.65 and traded as high as $23.47. Monro Muffler Brake shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 659,584 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monro Muffler Brake from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Monro Muffler Brake alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monro Muffler Brake

Monro Muffler Brake Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $684.16 million, a PE ratio of -48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.19 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. Monro Muffler Brake’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Monro Muffler Brake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Monro Muffler Brake’s dividend payout ratio is currently -238.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monro Muffler Brake

In other news, CEO Peter D. Fitzsimmons bought 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,809.44. This trade represents a 12.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro Muffler Brake

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro Muffler Brake

(Get Free Report)

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) is a leading provider of undercar repair and maintenance services for light vehicles in the United States. The company’s core offerings include brake systems, exhaust systems, steering and suspension repairs, tire sales and service, oil and lube changes, wheel alignment, multi-point inspections, and state vehicle inspections. Monro serves both retail customers and fleet accounts, focusing on fast, reliable service and preventive maintenance to help extend vehicle life and safety.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro was originally founded in 1957 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Muffler Brake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro Muffler Brake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.