Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 15,968 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,481,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,073 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,487,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,342 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,849,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crcm LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crcm LP now owns 2,214,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,915,000 after purchasing an additional 605,992 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $71.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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