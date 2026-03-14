Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a GBX 540 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 430. Rentokil Initial traded as high as GBX 488.80 and last traded at GBX 488.80, with a volume of 58219488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467.30.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 540 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 450.71.

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Rentokil Initial Price Performance

About Rentokil Initial

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 460.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 423.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.49.

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Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

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