178,104 Shares in General Mills, Inc. $GIS Acquired by Night Squared LP

Night Squared LP bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 178,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,000. General Mills accounts for approximately 3.2% of Night Squared LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $910,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 886,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,173,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,954,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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General Mills Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of -0.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 52.47%.

Trending Headlines about General Mills

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Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on General Mills from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $49.11.

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About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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