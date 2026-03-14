Night Squared LP Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Night Squared LP decreased its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,904 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for 2.0% of Night Squared LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Night Squared LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $109.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $884,822.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,745.30. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,140.60. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,166. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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