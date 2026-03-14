Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Has $568,000 Position in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 86.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 31,334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Freshpet by 734.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Freshpet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 95,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter.

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Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.54. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. Freshpet had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freshpet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.47.

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Freshpet Profile

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Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

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