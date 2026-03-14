Comerica Bank Sells 9,173 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $167,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,839,824,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $391.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.22, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

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About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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