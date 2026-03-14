Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Acquired by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,030 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 8.8% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mount Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $24,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 141.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $38,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.11.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.4%

Charter Communications stock opened at $218.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.38 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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