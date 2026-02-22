Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 175.69 and traded as high as GBX 178. Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 175.37, with a volume of 1,531,783 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 240 to GBX 195 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marshalls currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 316.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.50. The firm has a market cap of £443.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19.

In related news, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 181 per share, with a total value of £470,600. Also, insider Simon Bourne acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 per share, for a total transaction of £68,800. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership. This is underpinned by business wide enterprise excellence, leadership in ESG governance and standards and its people, organisation, and culture.

