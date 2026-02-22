MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 375.13 and traded as low as GBX 343. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 350, with a volume of 80,909 shares trading hands.

MJ Gleeson Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 395.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 375.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.14.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 2.65 EPS for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes, under the banner of “Building Homes. Changing Lives” builds high-quality affordable homes across the Midlands and North of England. To meet customer demand, and without compromising affordability, the range of homes available extends from one-bed apartments to five-bedroom houses. With a two-bedroom home available from £100,000, a key objective is to ensure that on all of our developments, a meaningful proportion of homes are affordable to a couple earning the National Living Wage.

