Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.82 and traded as low as $60.41. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $61.42, with a volume of 217,273 shares.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

