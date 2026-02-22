Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.0273. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.0324, with a volume of 578,700 shares trading hands.

Cavitation Technologies Stock Up 8.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes industrial fluid?treatment and cleaning systems that harness the physical process of cavitation. By inducing controlled implosion of microbubbles in liquids—either through hydrodynamic or ultrasonic methods—the company’s equipment can remove scale, oil, biofilm and chemical residues without the need for aggressive solvents or high-pressure blasting. Cavitation’s technology platform is designed to improve efficiency, lower operational costs and reduce environmental impact in a variety of industrial applications.

The company’s product lineup includes bench?scale and skid?mounted cavitation reactors, ultrasonic cleaning units and integrated fluid?handling modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.