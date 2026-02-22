Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.44 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th.

Snap-On has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Snap-On has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Snap-On to earn $21.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $385.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.79. Snap-On has a 52-week low of $289.81 and a 52-week high of $390.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $0.08. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 21.44%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-On will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $409.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap?On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap?On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap?On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

