Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.83 and traded as high as GBX 51.50. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 shares last traded at GBX 50.50, with a volume of 23,669 shares trading hands.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £80.29 million, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.88.

Insider Activity at Maven Income and Growth VCT 4

In other Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 news, insider Fraser Gray bought 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 per share, with a total value of £4,991.22. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year. It seeks a majority stake in the companies. The fund seeks to make co-investments.

