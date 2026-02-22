TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$155.78 and traded as high as C$159.75. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$158.90, with a volume of 152,298 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TVK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$184.50 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$195.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TerraVest Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$188.50.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$155.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$408.35 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4510412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

