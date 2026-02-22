Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.11. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 21,242 shares traded.

Resverlogix Trading Up 10.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

