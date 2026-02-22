Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Talon International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.0525. Talon International shares last traded at $0.0525, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

Talon International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Talon International Company Profile

Talon International, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of zippers, labels and related fastening solutions for the apparel, footwear and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses coil, tooth and molded zippers, custom hardware, buttons, trims and branded fasteners under the Talon name as well as private-label arrangements for major fashion and performance brands.

Tracing its roots to the early days of zipper commercialization in the late 19th century, Talon International has built a reputation for technical innovation, material science expertise and sustainable manufacturing practices.

