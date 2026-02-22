goeasy (EHMEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $330.5580 million for the quarter.
goeasy Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.17. 49,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,373. goeasy has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $156.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EHMEF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of goeasy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian alternative financial services provider that specializes in serving non-prime and near-prime consumers. Through its two primary operating divisions—easyhome and easyfinancial—the company offers lease-to-own solutions for household furnishings and electronic goods, as well as unsecured, fixed-term installment loans and lines of credit. These services are designed to provide accessible credit options to individuals who may not qualify for traditional banking products.
The easyhome division operates a network of retail locations across Canada, where customers can lease furniture, appliances and electronics with the option to own products outright at the end of the term.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than goeasy
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buy This Stock Now
- America’s 1776 happening again
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.