Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and traded as low as $21.4401. Publicis Groupe shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 279,396 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PUBGY
Publicis Groupe Price Performance
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) is a global advertising and communications holding company headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1926 by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest marketing, communication and digital transformation groups. Publicis provides a wide range of marketing services including creative advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, brand strategy, healthcare communications and experiential marketing.
In recent decades Publicis has expanded its capabilities into digital, data and technology-driven services through its network brands and acquisitions.
