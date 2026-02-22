Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.93 and traded as low as C$18.01. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF shares last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 19,517 shares.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.03.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The Funds investment objectives are to provide unitholders with (i) the opportunity for capital appreciation; (ii) monthly cash distributions; and (iii) lower overall volatility of the Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.. The Manager will select the Equity Securities for the Portfolio and will quarterly reconstitute and rebalance the Portfolio such that the Portfolio, at the time of the initial investment and immediately following each quarterly reconstitution and rebalancing, will have the following investment characteristics: Quality ¿ An average 3-year Return on Equity greater than the average for the Technology Achievers Investable Universe; Value ¿ An average current year Forward Price-to-Earnings Ratio that is less than the average for the Technology Achievers Investable Universe; and Growth ¿ An average PEG Ratio that is less than the average for the Technology Achievers Investable Universe.

