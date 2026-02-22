Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 26,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp. and changed its name to Buffalo Coal Corp. in July 2014. Buffalo Coal Corp. is headquartered in Dundee, South Africa.

