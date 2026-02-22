Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.18. Total Return Securities shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 149,843 shares trading hands.

Total Return Securities Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Insider Activity

In other Total Return Securities news, CEO Andrew Dakos purchased 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,714.41. This trade represents a 42.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Css Llc/Il sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $131,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,706,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,438.14. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $347,219 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Total Return Securities

Total Return Securities Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 10.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,127,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 196,505 shares in the last quarter. North Ground Capital boosted its holdings in Total Return Securities by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 661,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 467,622 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in Total Return Securities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 610,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Total Return Securities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 302,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 437,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

Further Reading

